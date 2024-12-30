Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $98.96 and last traded at $101.11, with a volume of 265296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CNI. Barclays increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.67 to $126.29 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.86.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CNI

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.6108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 363.6% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 153,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,012,000 after buying an additional 120,687 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,962,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $464,002,000 after acquiring an additional 202,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 406,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,571,000 after acquiring an additional 56,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.