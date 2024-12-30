Carclo (LON:CAR) Trading Down 7.1% – Here’s What Happened

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 23.40 ($0.29). 475,196 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 230,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.20 ($0.32).

Carclo Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £17.18 million, a P/E ratio of -585.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 31.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 29.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 968.06.

Carclo Company Profile

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of injection molded plastic parts. It operates in two segments, CTP and Aerospace. The CTP segment offers value-adding engineered solutions for the life science, optical, and precision component industries. The Aerospace segment supplies systems to the manufacturing and aerospace industries.

Further Reading

