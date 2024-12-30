Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 157,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Carmell stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Carmell at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carmell Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of CTCX opened at $0.31 on Monday. Carmell has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71.

Carmell Company Profile

Carmell Corporation operates as a bio-aesthetics company. The company utilizes Carmell Secretome to support skin and hair health. Its Carmell Secretome consists of growth factors and proteins extracted from allogeneic human platelets sourced from tissue banks. The company also developed a microemulsion formulation that enables delivery of lipophilic and hydrophilic ingredients without relying on the Foul Fourteen, 14 potentially harmful excipients that are commonly used by other companies to impart texture, stability, and other desirable physicochemical attributes to cosmetic products.

