Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Short Interest Update

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 422,300 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the November 30th total of 282,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CRNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Ceragon Networks in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $4.50) on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.83.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRNT
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceragon Networks
Ceragon Networks Price Performance
Shares of CRNT stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.60. The company had a trading volume of 752,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,497. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.99. Ceragon Networks has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $392.92 million, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.61.
About Ceragon Networks
Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ceragon Networks
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- 3 Reasons Costco Stock Will Have More Room to Run in 2025
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Rev Up Your Portfolio: 3 Hot RV Stocks to Watch in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.