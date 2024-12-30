Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 227.38% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRX traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.36. 752,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,767. Chimerix has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11. The company has a market cap of $302.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 138,098 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 566.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 69,505 shares in the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

