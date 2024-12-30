Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 227.38% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMRX
Chimerix Trading Down 2.9 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chimerix
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 138,098 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 566.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 69,505 shares in the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Chimerix Company Profile
Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Chimerix
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Reasons Costco Stock Will Have More Room to Run in 2025
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Rev Up Your Portfolio: 3 Hot RV Stocks to Watch in 2025
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Warner Bros. Discovery: 2 Cores to Shape a Turnaround in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.