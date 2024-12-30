China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF) Short Interest Update

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,743,800 shares, a growth of 52.2% from the November 30th total of 20,195,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30,743.8 days.
China Minsheng Banking Trading Up 7.6 %
CGMBF opened at $0.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34. China Minsheng Banking has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $0.41.
