China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Down 33.1% in December

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 548,400 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the November 30th total of 820,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Price Performance

China Pacific Insurance (Group) stock remained flat at $2.38 during trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38. China Pacific Insurance has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $2.88.

Get China Pacific Insurance (Group) alerts:

About China Pacific Insurance (Group)

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products to individual and institutional customers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, automobile, liability, agricultural, property, accident, and engineering insurance products; pension and annuity insurance products; investments with insurance funds, etc.; and reinsurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.