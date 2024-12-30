China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Down 33.1% in December

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 548,400 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the November 30th total of 820,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Price Performance
China Pacific Insurance (Group) stock remained flat at $2.38 during trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38. China Pacific Insurance has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $2.88.
About China Pacific Insurance (Group)
