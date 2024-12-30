China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,335,800 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the November 30th total of 1,587,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Power International Development Stock Performance

Shares of CPWIF stock remained flat at C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.41. China Power International Development has a 1-year low of C$0.44 and a 1-year high of C$0.44.

Get China Power International Development alerts:

China Power International Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

China Power International Development Limited, an investment holding company, develops, constructs, owns, operates, and manages power plants in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through Thermal Power Electricity, Hydropower Electricity, Wind Power, Photovoltaic Power Electricity, and Energy Storage segments.

Receive News & Ratings for China Power International Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Power International Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.