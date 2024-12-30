China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Short Interest Up 45.0% in December

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,100 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the November 30th total of 3,049,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,050.3 days.

China Resources Gas Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CRGGF remained flat at $4.31 during trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80. China Resources Gas Group has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $4.60.

China Resources Gas Group Company Profile

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of natural and liquefied gas, and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Comprehensive Services, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

