Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Sells $235,050.48 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) SVP Dino Diperna sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total value of $235,050.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,435,197.48. This trade represents a 5.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of CIEN traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.07. The company had a trading volume of 487,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,343. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.11 and a 200-day moving average of $60.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.50, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.95. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $91.82.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Ciena had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Ciena’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ciena declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the communications equipment provider to buy up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ciena from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Ciena from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ciena by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ciena by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Ciena by 424.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

