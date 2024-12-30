Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Raised to “Buy” at D. Boral Capital

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at D. Boral Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 144.57% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CTXR

Citius Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citius Pharmaceuticals

Shares of CTXR opened at $3.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.12. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.48. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $26.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $5,928,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 232,656 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids that is in clinical Phase 2b trial; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.