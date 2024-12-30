Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in December

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,300 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 157,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Clean Energy Technologies Stock Up 4.2 %
NASDAQ CETY opened at $0.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96. Clean Energy Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.39.
Clean Energy Technologies Company Profile
