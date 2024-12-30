Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in December

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,300 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 157,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Clean Energy Technologies Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ CETY opened at $0.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96. Clean Energy Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.39.

Clean Energy Technologies Company Profile

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Clean Energy HRS and CETY Europe, CETY Renewables Waste to Energy Solutions, engineering and Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK.

