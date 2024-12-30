ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Short Interest Up 44.2% in December

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,700 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the November 30th total of 235,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ClearSign Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

ClearSign Technologies Trading Up 13.9 %

NASDAQ:CLIR traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $1.39. 521,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,822. The stock has a market cap of $69.83 million, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.14. ClearSign Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

