CMO Group (LON:CMO) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

CMO Group PLC (LON:CMO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.20 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.40 ($0.13), with a volume of 107004 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.14).

CMO Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 13.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 14.23. The company has a market capitalization of £7.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61.

CMO Group Company Profile

CMO was founded in 2008 as Construction Materials Online by four individuals with a traditional merchants background who spotted an opportunity to disrupt what remains a predominantly offline sector by launching a dedicated online roofing merchant. Roofing Superstore made its first commercial sale in 2009.

Drainage Superstore was the second organic addition to the Group, making its first commercial sale in 2014 followed by a third organic addition, Insulation Superstore in 2015.

