CMO Group (LON:CMO) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

CMO Group PLC (LON:CMO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.20 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.40 ($0.13), with a volume of 107004 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.14).
CMO Group Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 13.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 14.23. The company has a market capitalization of £7.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61.
CMO Group Company Profile
Drainage Superstore was the second organic addition to the Group, making its first commercial sale in 2014 followed by a third organic addition, Insulation Superstore in 2015.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CMO Group
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- What is a support level?
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for CMO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.