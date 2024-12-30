Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Shares Down 1% – Time to Sell?

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $61.68 and last traded at $61.81. Approximately 2,149,732 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 13,964,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $267.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.60.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 80.17%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $6,403,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,933,220.38. This represents a 22.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $219,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,027,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,689,000 after buying an additional 174,948 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 14.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in Coca-Cola by 2.7% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 19,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 13.1% during the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

