Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.71% from the stock’s current price.

Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Performance

Codere Online Luxembourg stock opened at $6.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $8.76.

Get Codere Online Luxembourg alerts:

Institutional Trading of Codere Online Luxembourg

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Codere Online Luxembourg stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Free Report) by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,601 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.18% of Codere Online Luxembourg worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Codere Online Luxembourg

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.