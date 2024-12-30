Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the November 30th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 16.0% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 55,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 2,151.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 61,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 58,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE RFI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 190,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,881. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $13.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average is $12.46.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

