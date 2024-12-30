Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading Down 6.3% – What’s Next?

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price fell 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $247.60 and last traded at $249.05. 3,157,020 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 11,120,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $265.71.

COIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $183.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $245.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $204.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.65.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.13). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.36, for a total value of $272,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,601 shares in the company, valued at $32,028,357.36. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.98, for a total value of $2,099,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,739,260.88. This represents a 11.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,641 shares of company stock valued at $80,937,273 over the last three months. 23.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 12.7% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 148,906 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,756,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 30.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 30,012 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $2,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

