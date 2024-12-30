Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.89 and last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 119872 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

Colabor Group Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm has a market cap of C$91.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.61.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). Colabor Group had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of C$162.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$164.27 million. Analysts forecast that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.0199693 EPS for the current year.

About Colabor Group

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products, as well as fish products.

