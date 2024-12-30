Comparing Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM) & Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of Global Mofy Metaverse shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Baidu shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Global Mofy Metaverse has a beta of -3.58, suggesting that its stock price is 458% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baidu has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Mofy Metaverse $33.99 million 0.30 $6.55 million N/A N/A Baidu $134.84 billion 0.22 $2.86 billion $8.17 10.34

This table compares Global Mofy Metaverse and Baidu”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Baidu has higher revenue and earnings than Global Mofy Metaverse.

Profitability

This table compares Global Mofy Metaverse and Baidu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Mofy Metaverse N/A N/A N/A Baidu 15.82% 9.05% 5.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Mofy Metaverse and Baidu, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Mofy Metaverse 0 0 0 0 0.00 Baidu 0 10 6 0 2.38

Baidu has a consensus target price of $113.75, indicating a potential upside of 34.70%. Given Baidu’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Baidu is more favorable than Global Mofy Metaverse.

Summary

Baidu beats Global Mofy Metaverse on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Mofy Metaverse

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform. The company also grants use right of digital assets for various applications, such as movies, TV series, AR/VR, animation, advertising, and gaming. Global The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app. It also provides Baidu Knows, an online community where users can ask questions to other users; Baidu Wiki; Baidu Experience; Baidu Post; ERNIE Bot, conversational AI bot; Baidu Wenku; Baidu Maps, a voice-enabled mobile app that provides travel-related services; Baidu Drive; Baijiahao; and DuerOS, a smart assistant platform. In addition, it offers online marketing services, which include pay for performance, an auction-based services that allow customers to bid for priority placement of paid sponsored links and reach users who search for information related to their products or services; other marketing services that include display-based marketing services and other online marketing services based on performance criteria other than cost per click; mobile ecosystem, a portfolio of apps, including Baidu App, Haokan, and Baidu Post; various cloud services and solutions, such as platform as a service, software as a service, and infrastructure as a service; self-driving services, including maps, automated valet parking, navigation pilot, electric vehicles, and robotaxi fleets, as well as Xiaodu smart devices. Further, the company provides iQIYI, an online entertainment service, including original and licensed content; other video content and membership; and online advertising services. It has strategic partnership with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group. The company was formerly known as Baidu.com, Inc. Baidu, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

