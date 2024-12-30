Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Short Interest Update

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the November 30th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 481,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have commented on CMPX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Compass Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Compass Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Compass Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, D. Boral Capital initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Compass Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,483. Compass Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.34. The firm has a market cap of $198.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

