Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,800 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the November 30th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Friday, September 6th.
Institutional Trading of Connect Biopharma
Connect Biopharma Stock Up 17.5 %
CNTB stock opened at $1.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21. Connect Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.66.
Connect Biopharma Company Profile
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets.
