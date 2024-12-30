Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 90642 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellium presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.65.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.38). Constellium had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Constellium by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,395,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,693,000 after purchasing an additional 364,423 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 19.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 163,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 26,686 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Constellium by 476.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 278,149 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,589,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its position in Constellium by 40.1% during the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 447,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after buying an additional 127,923 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

