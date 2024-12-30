Contrasting AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) and SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC)

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) and SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

AirSculpt Technologies has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SBC Medical Group has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get AirSculpt Technologies alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AirSculpt Technologies and SBC Medical Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AirSculpt Technologies $188.78 million 1.66 -$4.48 million ($0.14) -38.57 SBC Medical Group $223.34 million 2.58 $340,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

SBC Medical Group has higher revenue and earnings than AirSculpt Technologies.

This table compares AirSculpt Technologies and SBC Medical Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AirSculpt Technologies -4.13% 2.22% 0.90% SBC Medical Group N/A -11.59% -7.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.5% of AirSculpt Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of SBC Medical Group shares are held by institutional investors. 78.8% of AirSculpt Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 63.9% of SBC Medical Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AirSculpt Technologies and SBC Medical Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AirSculpt Technologies 0 4 0 0 2.00 SBC Medical Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

AirSculpt Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.41%. Given AirSculpt Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AirSculpt Technologies is more favorable than SBC Medical Group.

Summary

AirSculpt Technologies beats SBC Medical Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AirSculpt Technologies

(Get Free Report)

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers AirSculpt, a next-generation body contouring procedure that removes unwanted fat and tightens skin in a minimally invasive procedure. It also provides AirSculpt+, a procedure that permanently removes fat and tightens the skin with unparalleled precision and finesse; and AirSculpt Smooth, an advanced cellulite removal tool. In addition, it provides fat removal procedures across treatment areas, such as the stomach, back, and buttocks; and fat transfer procedures that use the patient’s own fat cells to enhance the breasts, buttocks, hips, or other areas. The company’s body contouring procedures also include the Power BBL, a Brazilian butt lift procedure; the Up a Cup, a breast enhancement procedure; and the Hip Flip, an hourglass contouring procedure. It operates various centers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

About SBC Medical Group

(Get Free Report)

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides services to support the operation of clinics which deliver specialized medical services in the areas of cosmetic medicine, esthetic dentistry and Androgenetic Alopecia or AGA, primarily in Japan and centered on the SBC Shonan Beauty Clinic Brand. SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, formerly known as Pono Capital Two Inc., is based in TOKYO.

Receive News & Ratings for AirSculpt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirSculpt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.