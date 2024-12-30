Contrasting Summit Midstream (SMC) and Its Rivals

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.0% of Summit Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Summit Midstream shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Summit Midstream has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Midstream’s rivals have a beta of 1.75, suggesting that their average share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Summit Midstream alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Summit Midstream and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Midstream -23.01% 0.71% 0.22% Summit Midstream Competitors 18.02% 13.32% 4.78%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Midstream $449.92 million -$38.95 million -2.86 Summit Midstream Competitors $24.97 billion $808.99 million 50.29

This table compares Summit Midstream and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Summit Midstream’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Summit Midstream. Summit Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Summit Midstream rivals beat Summit Midstream on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Summit Midstream

(Get Free Report)

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations. It serves natural gas and crude oil producers. Summit Midstream Corporation was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.