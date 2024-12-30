Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in December

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSNVY opened at $22.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.21. Corbion has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $28.56.

Corbion Company Profile

Corbion N.V. provides lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives, other ferment, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients worldwide. It offers ingredient solutions for the food, home and personal care, animal nutrition, supplements, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and bioplastics markets.

