Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,029 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 0.2% of Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 900.0% during the second quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 290 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,351,886 shares of company stock worth $176,825,650 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Melius Research increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.15.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $137.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.97. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $47.32 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.63.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

