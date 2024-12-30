Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.26 and last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 310040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Cosan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Cosan in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSAN. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Cosan by 4.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cosan during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cosan by 217.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cosan by 405.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cosan by 114.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter.

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

