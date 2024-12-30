Cosmos Group Holdings, Inc. Announces CEO and CFO Resignation and Appointment

On December 24, 2024, Cosmos Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSG) filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, disclosing the departure of Chan Man Chung from his positions as the Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, and Director of the company. The resignation of Chan Man Chung was cited as being for personal reasons and not due to any disputes with the company on operational, policy, or practice matters.

Simultaneously, Wong Nga Yin Polin was appointed to take over as the new Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, and Director of Cosmos Group Holdings, Inc. Wong Nga Yin Polin, aged 44, brings a substantial background in the field, currently serving as the Business Development Manager of Marvel Digital Limited. Her previous roles include positions at Xtreme Business Enterprises Limited and Marvel Research Limited, where she specialized in researching glasses-free 3D display technologies. Ms. Wong holds a Master of Science in Engineering and a Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Hong Kong.

Additionally, Fu Wah retains a holding of approximately 0.31% of the issued and outstanding shares of Cosmos Group Holdings, Inc.’s common stock. The company did not elect to use the extended transition period for implementing new or revised financial accounting standards.

This transition in leadership marks a significant change within Cosmos Group Holdings, Inc. as they aim to continue their operations under the guidance of Wong Nga Yin Polin.

The filing was signed by Wong Nga Yin Polin, now assuming the roles of Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, and Director of Cosmos Group Holdings, Inc. on December 30, 2024.

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc focuses on the physical artworks and collectibles business in Hong Kong and internationally. It operates online platform to sell and distribute the arts and collectibles to end-users with the use of blockchain technologies and minting tokens. The company is based in Singapore.

