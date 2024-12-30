CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.29 and last traded at $38.33, with a volume of 449097 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.02.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.93.

The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average of $49.95.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $50,398.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 62,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,989.16. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $1,668,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,540 shares in the company, valued at $10,931,554.80. This trade represents a 13.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,382 shares of company stock worth $2,744,179 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

