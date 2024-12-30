Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Stock Price Up 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.99 and last traded at $6.76. Approximately 4,654 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 28,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.
Critical Metals Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.15.
Institutional Trading of Critical Metals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Critical Metals by 111.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Critical Metals by 322.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Critical Metals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Critical Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Critical Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.
Critical Metals Company Profile
Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.
