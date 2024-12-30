CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Down 2.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) were down 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $344.34 and last traded at $346.77. Approximately 596,191 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,876,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $354.99.

Several research firms have commented on CRWD. Hsbc Global Res downgraded CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.25.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a PE ratio of 691.23, a P/E/G ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 18,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total value of $6,500,138.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,159,935 shares in the company, valued at $776,928,619.50. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.29, for a total transaction of $1,041,140.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,242.29. The trade was a 6.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,351 shares of company stock worth $38,595,056. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,646,000 after buying an additional 1,013,161 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17,926.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 925,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,668,000 after purchasing an additional 920,695 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1,655.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 755,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,021,000 after purchasing an additional 712,900 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 248.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,180,000 after purchasing an additional 371,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,144,000 after purchasing an additional 275,717 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

