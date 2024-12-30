CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Short Interest Down 16.4% in December

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the November 30th total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

UAN stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.07. 34,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,449. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.78. CVR Partners has a 1-year low of $61.62 and a 1-year high of $88.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 23,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.76 per share, with a total value of $1,644,051.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 55,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,819,755.52. This trade represents a 75.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 85,807 shares of company stock worth $6,117,505.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVR Partners by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of CVR Partners by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in CVR Partners by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVR Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

