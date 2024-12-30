Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Shares Up 5.9% – Here’s What Happened

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.83 and last traded at $6.77. 97,485 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 682,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $864.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.86 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.79.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $51.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.63 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 804,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 29,579 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the second quarter worth $201,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 355,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 18,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 154,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 28,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

