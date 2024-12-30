D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Trading Down 8.8% – Time to Sell?

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $9.04. 29,151,489 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 12,633,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QBTS shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Benchmark lifted their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $2.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, D-Wave Quantum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 8,437,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $35,522,266.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,000. The trade was a 89.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,081,459 shares of company stock valued at $45,337,894. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,020,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 17,225 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the second quarter valued at $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. 42.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

