Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Short Interest Down 32.7% in December

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the November 30th total of 66,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 362,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Datasea Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ DTSS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,531. Datasea has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $20.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55.

Get Datasea alerts:

About Datasea

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology and information systems in the People's Republic of China. The company provides smart city solutions and 5G messaging applications. It also offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities.

Receive News & Ratings for Datasea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datasea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.