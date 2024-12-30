Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Up 2.1% – Should You Buy?

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.87 and last traded at $31.87. Approximately 3,405,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 7,779,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.05.

Devon Energy Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.42.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 21.71%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at $1,026,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $8,002,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $9,426,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 394.7% in the third quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 21,827 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 17,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 6.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 107,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

