Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.03 and last traded at C$7.99, with a volume of 16746 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.00.

Dexterra Group Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$504.32 million, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Dexterra Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is 76.09%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Becker purchased 7,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,998.96. 51.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

