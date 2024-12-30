Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Free Report) fell 16.7% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 566,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 793% from the average session volume of 63,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Diamcor Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$4.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.05.

About Diamcor Mining

(Get Free Report)

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamcor Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamcor Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.