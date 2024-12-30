Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Short Interest Update

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the November 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Digerati Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %
OTCMKTS:DTGI traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 65,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,403. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. Digerati Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.02.
About Digerati Technologies
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Digerati Technologies
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Digerati Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digerati Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.