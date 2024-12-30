Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Short Interest Update

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the November 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Digerati Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:DTGI traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 65,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,403. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. Digerati Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.02.

Get Digerati Technologies alerts:

About Digerati Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Digerati Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet broadband, fiber, mobile broadband, and cloud wide area network (WAN) or software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) solutions; cloud communication services, including fully hosted IP/PBX, video conferencing, mobile applications, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) transport, session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and customized VoIP services; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services, as well as enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN or SD-WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper services.

Receive News & Ratings for Digerati Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digerati Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.