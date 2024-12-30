Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 85.23% and a negative return on equity of 197.62%.

Digital Ally Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DGLY traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.52. 127,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,966. Digital Ally has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Ally in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

