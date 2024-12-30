Digitalbox (LON:DBOX) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Digitalbox plc (LON:DBOX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.06), with a volume of 31530 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.85 ($0.06).

Digitalbox Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.91. The stock has a market cap of £5.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Digitalbox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digitalbox plc operates as a digital media company. It owns and operates Entertainment Daily that produces and publishes online UK entertainment news covering TV, showbiz, and celebrities; The Daily Mash, which delivers online satirical news articles; and The Tab, a student and youth culture site. The company is based in Peterborough, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digitalbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digitalbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.