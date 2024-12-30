Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Insider Jane Poole Purchases 59 Shares

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) insider Jane Poole purchased 59 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 253 ($3.18) per share, with a total value of £149.27 ($187.78).

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

Direct Line Insurance Group stock traded down GBX 0.18 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 253.20 ($3.19). 2,789,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,322,233. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 195.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 191.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,100.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 147.10 ($1.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 257.80 ($3.24).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.02) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

