Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09), with a volume of 15936 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

Directa Plus Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 14.08. The company has a market cap of £7.31 million, a P/E ratio of -116.67 and a beta of 0.74.

About Directa Plus

Directa Plus has a unique and patented, chemical-free production process of pristine graphene nanoplatelets (GNPs), tailored to our partners’ and customers’ requirements. The manufacturing model is flexible and scalable. We have a pioneering vision of the applications of G+® Graphene Plus in different industrial sectors.

