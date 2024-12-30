Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.71, but opened at $40.67. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $40.78, with a volume of 2,917,449 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.88.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 415.0% in the 2nd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at $96,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

