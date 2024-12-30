Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) Trading Up 4.2% – Time to Buy?

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.64 and last traded at $70.22. 120,815 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 980,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.38.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST – Free Report) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 91,116 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.98% of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (DUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. DUST was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

