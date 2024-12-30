Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,200 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the November 30th total of 118,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 471,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter worth about $1,191,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Client First Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000.

Get Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $41.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $127.11 million, a PE ratio of 43.52 and a beta of -2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.17. Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $54.39.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (MSFU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.