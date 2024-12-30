Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Down 7% – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.33 and last traded at $29.39. 20,787,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 43,012,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.60.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.