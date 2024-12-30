Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Down 7% – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.33 and last traded at $29.39. 20,787,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 43,012,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.60.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 16.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 5.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 46,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 7.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

