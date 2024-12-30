Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) Stock Price Up 3.5% – Here’s What Happened

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) shot up 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.49. 87,553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 264,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Diversified Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Diversified Energy Stock Performance

Diversified Energy Dividend Announcement

The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Institutional Trading of Diversified Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Diversified Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Diversified Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 108,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Diversified Energy by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

Featured Stories

