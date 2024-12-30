Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 63349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on DHC shares. StockNews.com raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $523.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a current ratio of 11.57.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.46). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.55% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $373.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 14.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 38.8% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 68.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 16,456 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

Featured Stories

